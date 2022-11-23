Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had multiple controversial public feuds due to which the duo often make headlines for definitely not a good reason. Amid their online topsy-turvy relationship, a shocking piece of a report recently hit the internet and created a buzz online in no time. The report claimed that the rapper had allegedly shown Kim’s explicit videos to the staff members of his company Yeezy.

Kanye West earlier made headlines for making anti-semitic comments and faced a backlash from not only millions of netizens but also from various celebrities in the Entertainment industry including his ex Kim Kardashian.

On the other hand, a recent report by Business Insider shared the claims made by the publication Rolling Stone in which it was stated that Kanye West had once shown his then-wife Kim Kardashian’s explicit video to his Yeezy staff. The reports further claimed that the publication spoke to more than two dozen Yeezy and Adidas staff members and confirmed the same.

The report also included an instance from a 2018 meeting between Kanye West and the creative team of Yeezy during which the rapper screened Kim Kardashian’s video. Another instance alleged that an unnamed creative person in Chicago went to meet Kanye for a job interview but saw the rapper dancing to his own songs. It was then revealed how Ye pulled out his phone from his pocket and showed him an intimate picture of Kim Kardashian. “My wife just sent me this,” Ye allegedly told the staff member. In response to the same, the creative said, “It was very revealing and personal. I didn’t really react.”

Furthermore, a Yeezy collaborator told the publication about how Kanye West showed him a video of a p*rn star Francesca Le engaging in a se*ual act with another woman on his laptop. The collaborator said, “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.” On the other hand, even two other creatives claimed Ye showed them amateur p*rn videos of himself having s*x with women.

