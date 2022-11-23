James Cameron, who is known for Avatar, is gearing up for Avatar: The Way of Water, the next venture of this franchise’s worldwide release, recalled a throwback incident when popular Studios had no belief in him for a movie like Avatar. James Cameron’s directorial Avatar proved to be one of the most revolutionary movies when it was released, back in 2009. However, a lot of people had a problem with its run time of 2 hours and 42 minutes. Here’s how he had lashed out when one of the famous Studio executives begged him to cut it short.

James is known for his hot-tempered behaviour, but usually, his judgments turn out to be right. And in this throwback incident, we will see a glimpse of that same. Scroll below to find out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with GQ, James Cameron recalled when a Fox Studio executive had come to him with a “stricken cancer-diagnosis expression” after seeing Avatar prior to its release and asked him to shorten it from its original run time. However, it wasn’t something that James wanted to hear and he revealed, “I said something I’ve never said to anybody else in the business. ‘I think this movie is going to make all the f**king money. And when it does, it’s going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today. So, I’m not asking you to say something that you don’t feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money’.”

He further added, “And that’s exactly what I said, in caps, ALL THE MONEY, not some of the money, all the f**king money. I said, ‘You can’t come back to me and compliment the film or chum along and say, ‘Look what we did together.’ You won’t be able to do that.’ At that point, that particular studio executive flipped out and went bug shit on me. And I told him to get the f**k out of my office. And that’s where it was left.”

Well, clearly James Cameron gave the last smile as Avatar grossed $2.922 billion at the worldwide box office collection, according to reports. And he’s quite sure about Avatar: Way of Water‘s collection as well, even though it also has a long run time.

What do you think? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie To Finally Open Up About The Problems Faced With Brad Pitt In Their Books? “Helping Other Women Avoid Falling…” States A Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News