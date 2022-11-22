There was a time when Helena Bonham Carter supported Johnny Depp over abuse allegations from Amber Heard. Since the defamation trial earlier this year, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Amber have not stopped hitting the headlines over something or the other. A lot of controversies have been surrounding the two.

After the Aquaman actress claimed that Depp abused her, things went south for him. JD lost roles, reputation, and money because of it. He filed a libel case against a newspaper, The Sun, that called him a ‘wife beater’ and a defamation suit against Heard. While he lost the former, he was victorious in the latter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back when his libel case took place in 2020, Johnny Depp received support from Helena Bonham Carter. Both the A-listers have worked on several films, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, and more. Both even have said to create a close connection over the years.

This is why Helena Bonham Carter defended Johnny Depp over Amber Heard’s claims and his libel case against The Sun. While speaking with The Guardian two years back, the Enola Holmes actress said, “There’s something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners – none of it makes sense. But the man’s not stupid.” She added, “He wouldn’t have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong.”

Meanwhile, now the matters between Depp and Heard have escalated even further. After the recent defamation trial, The Rum Diary actress appealed the verdict. It was followed by an appeal from the actor’s side as well.

When it comes to their professional lives, Johnny Depp is back in action with a film and several more appearances lined up. Amber Heard seems to be taking a break from all of it. Helena Bonham Carter is busy with her acting career and recently appeared in Enola Holmes 2.

Must Read: Gary Oldman Hints At Retiring From Acting: “I Don’t Want To Be Active When I’m…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Google News