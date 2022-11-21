Daredevil star Charlie Cox poked fun at Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man recently. Both stars reprised their MCU roles in No Way Home for the first time since the planned Daredevil season 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 were cancelled. Fans went into an uproar when they appeared on screens in the Tom Holland starrer.

Since then, moviegoers have demanded Andrew to appear more as the superhero and get his third standalone flick. Fans have also demanded Tom Holland’s Spidey team up with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, but we will talk more about that later.

Coming back to the point, recently Charlie Cox, aka Daredevil, appeared at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, where he poked fun at Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. While speaking with the outlet, Cox honoured Garfield and praised him as “One of, if not the greatest actor of our generation.”

“A couple of years ago I was having a conversation with a friend of mine bemoaning the seemingly limitless talents of our friend, and the final man of the year tonight, Mr Andrew Garfield. I said ‘it’s really annoying, is there nothing he can’t do?'” Charlie Cox said. The actor then made fun of Andrew and said that he has created “his legacy as the third-greatest Spider-Man of all time.”

However, Charlie didn’t reveal who his favourite version of the Wall Crawler was. While talking about him, as mentioned fans want Daredevil to team up with Tom Holland’s Spidey. Now, rumours are rife that Tom has signed a new deal with Marvel.

This alleged deal will allow Tom Holland to appear in 6 more films as Spider-Man. Of all of those, one includes Charlie Cox’s Daredevil as well. Only time will tell if this is true or not.

