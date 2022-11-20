Bridgerton fame Phoebe Dynevor, who became an overnight sensation after playing Daphne in the Netflix web series, is currently in the news for allegedly having an affair with our favourite ‘Amazing Spiderman’ Andrew Garfield. Andrew, over the years, has carved a niche for himself to prove his worth as an actor in the Hollywood industry. He enjoys a massive fanbase and is loved by them all. On the other hand, Phoebe became popular within a very short span of her career. Now, these two bomb-blasting actors met each other at an award show, and apparently, they hit it off straight away.

For the unversed, Phoebe was reportedly dating Pete Davidson and the duo had also announced their togetherness through a photo on their Instagram. However, the couple parted ways after 2 months, post which Pete started dating Kim Kardashian. On the other hand, handsome Andrew has been single for a quite long time after his reported split with Alyssa Miller in April.

Now, reports are rife that Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor met at the GQ Men of the Year awards and apparently they got off on the right note. According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “There was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

In a recent interview with GQ, Andrew Garfield talked about his expectations of starting a family. He shared, “The good news is, all my high school friends, we’re all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it’s interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part.”

Andrew further added, “Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40.”

What do you think? Would you like to see Andrew and Phoebe dating each other? Let us know in the comments!

