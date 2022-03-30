Dearest gentle readers, Bridgerton season 2 was released on Netflix last week. As Chris Van Dusen’s series made it to the top 10 in 92 of the 93 countries, the cast Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan now react to iconic romantic scenes of Bollywood films. Scroll down to know more.

While American period drama series is breaking the records of viewership across the world, the Indian audience is seemingly unimpressed with the portrayal of ‘The Sharma sisters’. Netizens blamed the writers for the lack of research shown in the second season.

Now Bridgerton season 2 actors Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan are seen reacting to Bollywood’s iconic romantic scenes, including Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from his films. In the latest YouTube video, Charithra was seen explaining the context or the plot of the movie, while Nicola was seen truly enamoured by the scenes.

Some of the iconic scenes included from films like Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukones’ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s romance scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s rain sequence from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and SRK’s scene from Main Hoon Na.

Needless to say, Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan enjoyed all the romantic scenes taken from the above Bollywood films. At the end of the video, Charithra is heard saying, “We all deserve a Shah Rukh Khan in our lives.” Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, Charithra is playing the role of Edwina Sharma and Nicola plays the role of Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown. Other casts, Simone Ashley as Kathani “Kate” Sharma, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

So what do you think about Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan’s reaction to Bollywood’s romantic scenes? Let us know in the comments.

