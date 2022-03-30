Shilpa Shinde leaving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was a major setback for the show creators. However, the actress had accused the makers of mental torture and even refused to return to the sets as she has decided to work in The Kapil Sharma Show. This irked Bhabiji producer Binaifer Kohli as she sent her legal notice claiming the actress has violated the exclusivity clause. After the issue escalated, Ekta Kapoor came out in support of the producers and called Shilpa ‘unprofessional.’

Although Shinde has worked on some prominent shows, her popularity skyrocketed after playing the character of Angoori in &TV show. Over time, the show garnered positive reviews and acclaim from critics and viewers alike. As per reports, it is inspired by the 1994 Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. After quitting the daily soap, the actress participated in Bigg Boss 11 and won the Salman Khan-led reality show.

Soon after leaving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa Shinde claimed she was working in The Kapil Sharma Show, for which she even received a legal notice from the producer Binaifer Kohli. Neither channel nor makers had confirmed her involvement in the comedy reality show but the actress was adamant that she was very much a part of it.

Seeing her rude behaviour, Ekta Kapoor called Shilpa Shinde ‘unprofessional’ and wrote on her Instagram, “#binaiferkohli d producer of d super hit #bhabhijigharpehai is taking legal action against their unprofessional actor! Producers on tv wodout IP work d hardest n earn d last! I urge all my fellow producers to stand by binaifer in her quest to get justice!”

As reported by Hindustan Times, Shilpa spoke about her involvement in The Kapil Sharma Show and said, “I have not signed anything on paper yet, it is mutually decided as of now. The character is a surprise. I decided to do the show because they asked me very respectfully, they are all good actors. In fact, Kapil left a big channel to start his own show and his team did so too. That shows unity.”

Talking about leaving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa Shinde had said, “I have been mentally tortured by the channel and the production house. They have threatened to sabotage my career if I take up work on rival channels. I am extremely upset about the whole issue and especially with the fact that they have mentioned about me being unprofessional and one who throws tantrums. I have had a lot of issues but never did I crib about anything, but after such a statement, I am very upset and have stopped shooting.”

