Co-founder and CMO of boAt, Aman Gupta, became a household name after appearing as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India. In a recent social media interaction, the entrepreneur opened up about wearing his company’s T-shirt to malls and airports for branding purposes.

Aman recently took to LinkedIn to announce the beginning of his journey as a LinkedIn Influencer. In his post, he opened up about how he used to wear the T-shirt with his company’s logo everywhere as he had no budget to advertise the brand in his initial days as an entrepreneur. Read on to know all he said.

Aman Gupta wrote on LinkedIn, “People who know me, know how many times I’ve worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs’ strategy – it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger than life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially.”

Further sharing about his journey, Aman Gupta added, “Everyone starts with nothing, so did I. It is important to have an eye for frugality – easily accessible resources with great ROI (return of investment). I recommend young entrepreneurs to never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well, like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle. Today, I start my journey as a #LinkedInInfluencer, let’s #CreateOnLinkedIn.”

Recently, Aman said that wearing the same clothes in several episodes of the show was his biggest regret. Not only Aman Gupta but the other Shark Tank India judges have also complained about the same.

