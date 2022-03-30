Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met and fell in love in Bigg Boss 15 house, and their romance gained a lot of attention. Time and again the couple has shown their love towards each other and the recent video is proof of how caring Kundrra is. The actor was spotted at the Airport and showed his disappointment towards the paparazzi for mobbing his lady love. The actor even asked them to apologise to the Naagin 6 star for the same.

Advertisement

The actor has been busy with multiple projects for which he’s often seen travelling out of the city. On the other hand, right after coming out of BB house, Teja got occupied shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s drama show. The two are often spotted hanging out at cafés.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra who was in Jaipur for work was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. As he stepped out, the actor schooled paparazzi and questioned them about their unruly behaviour with Tejasswi Prakash. He even asked them to apologise to his lady love and said it is not right.

Scolding paparazzi, Karan Kundrra said, “Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai wo.”

He added, “Mazaak thodi hai yaar respect karte hain, har cheez karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaoge. Wo galat laga merko. Girlfriend hai meri, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main. Bhulo mat ladki hai wo.”

During this time, Karan Kundrra receives a call from Tejasswi Prakash and asks the paparazzi to apologise to the actress. Karan says, “Baby you’re on speakerphone aur terko hai na paps jo hain, apne bhai log, sorry bol rahe hain. Aur aage se please ghar ke andar nahi ghusna, gadi ka peecha nahi karna aur gadi ke andar camera nahi aane chahiye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Accuses Ali Merchant Of Mast***ating In Bathroom, Kangana Ranaut Schools Her Saying, “Your Mental Stability Is Shaken”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube