We can officially say that Tejasswi Prakash has arrived. She won the country’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 15 and the very next day, reported to the sets to headline the country’s most-loved supernatural show Naagin 6.

Advertisement

However, Tejasswi does not feel that way. “What I have going on right now, my current phase, it’s great. But I still have a long way to go. There’s a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve first. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day,” she says.

Tejasswi was a fairly well-known name in the industry before BB15 knocked on her doors. She was a part of shows like Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya among other projects.

Advertisement

She adds, “Many people ask me how I feel. You may not believe this but all this hasn’t sunk in yet. Post pandemic, I did Bigg Boss and now I am doing Naagin 6. So if you ask me how does all this feel, I’ll say it feels surreal.”

While Tejasswi was a known name given her body of work on TV, Bigg Boss 15 catapulted her to another level of fame and we can safely say that there isn’t a single household that does not know who she is. Talking about the love she has received, the actress is grateful and says, “I don’t even know what to say to this anymore. I always had a loyal set of fans from my pre-Bigg Boss days. And that has grown leaps and bounds after BB15. I couldn’t believe what I saw in terms of the number of fans and fan clubs when I came out. A humungous part of the credit for my Bigg Boss win goes to them. They have been nothing but supportive.”

Currently enthralling everyone as Pratha in Naagin 6, Tejasswi has received praise for her portrayal as the much-anticipated Naagin. “I believe that Naagin has been the most loved and watched fantasy franchise in India. And I consider joining the line up of actresses who have headlined the series, a huge professional privilege. It also is a dream come true. I really hope that I am doing a good job and that I am justifying my part, my character.”

Must Read: Naagin 6: Rashami Desai’s Pictures Leaked As She Returns To Ekta Kapoor’s Show As ‘Laal Naagin’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube