Saturday, March 27, saw the reunion of three sharks from Shark Tank India. Entrepreneurs Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal visited fellow judge Ashneer Grover’s house yesterday and had a blast as they spent quality time together since the show went off the air. So what did they do there? As per the pics on the internet, they inspected Ashneer’s Rs 10 crore dining table.

In case you don’t know, recently Grover made headlines when a report quoted sources from BharatPe claiming that Ashneer and his wife Madhuri live a lavish lifestyle and had in fact spent Rs 10 crore on a dining table. Scroll below to see what Aman and Anupam had to say about the table after examining it.

Sharing a collage of him reuniting with his Shark Tank India co-sharks, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover captioned his post, “Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left ! @sharktank.india”

In the pictures, Shark Tank India’s ‘sharks’ Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover are seen standing in front of Ashneer’s infamous Rs 10 crore dining table. The first of the four images show Aman, in the form of a speech bubble, saying, “Dekho Ashneer bhai 10cr ki table hai 2 diamond toh nikalne chahiye (Look, this is Ashneer bhai’s 10 crore dining table. There must be at least two diamonds here).”

The next image in the collage then shows Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal thoroughly inspecting the table. Via the same speech bubble, the latter of the two Shark Tank India judges say “Theek se dhek neeche se check kar.” On finding nothing, Aman brings out Ashneer’s signature line, “Kuch nahi mila. Yeh sab dogalapan hai (I found nothing. All this is hypocrisy).”

The last pic in the collage sees the three Shark Tank India judges laugh as Aman says his own trademark line, “Hum bhi bana lenge (We’ll also make one).” Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

What do you think of this Shark Tank India reunion? Let us know in the comments below.

