Ever since rumours of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show going off-air made headlines, fans have been in big confusion as there has been no confirmation on the same. Earlier a report stated that owing to his other professional commitments, The Kapil Sharma Show will take a short break and will return soon after. Taking to his social media account, Kapil had announced his USA and Canada tour which will begin in June.

While the makers of TKSS neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, a source close to them has now declined the same. Is the comedy show going off-air or not? Read on.

As per the latest media reports, The Kapil Sharma Show is just taking a short break in the month of June but is already working on creating a back for that period. The report also states that there will be a short break when June will travel for his USA Canada tour. A source close to the show revealed to ETimes, “There is no truth to these rumours (of the show going off air). The show isn’t getting suspended abruptly, and there are no plans of pulling the plug on it. We are shooting as usual. In fact, shoots have been lined up till the end of April.”

The source further added, “We are working on creating a bank of episodes, which will air when the cast is away on tour for a month in June. The show may take a short break around that time because Kapil Sharma likes to take short breaks between seasons. But there is nothing concrete on that front yet.”

Earlier, a source, who had spilled the beans on show taking a short break, had revealed to Pinkvilla, “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later.”

Well, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement soon!

