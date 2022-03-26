Palak Tiwari is one of the most followed gen Z stars on social media in the entertainment industry right now. She’s yet to make her big Bollywood debut but has already massive popularity after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. Last night, Palak was spotted leaving a restaurant where she dazzled in a figure-hugging dress and reacting to the same, netizens compared her with Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and called her better than them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Palak is a fashionista just like her mother Shweta Tiwari and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with every single public appearance of hers. Last night, the beauty wore a figure-hugging mini dress and styled it with a belt and calf-high boots.

Palak Tiwari paired her dress with a tube dress with a black shrug and graciously acknowledged the paparazzi outside. She flashed her radiant smile and won the hearts of many with the same on social media.

Isn’t she a stunner? Well, it’s in the genes.

Reacting to Palak’s pictures, a user on Instagram wrote, “Far beautiful than suhana khan jhanvi khushi na.” Another user commented, “She is next superstar @karanjohar @beingsalmankhan should cast her in a lead role.” A third user commented, “Gazab MODEL lag rahi.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

What are your thoughts on the beauty’s look from last night? Tell us in the comments below.

