Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has earned unprecedented fame with just one song! The actress featured alongside Hardy Sandhu in Bijlee Bijlee and it became talk of the town. Rumours were recently even rife that the actress is dating Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Amidst it all, her red hot bikini look will leave your jaws dropped. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film stars her alongside Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Shivin Narang, Tanishaa Mukerji amongst others. The initial promos have been shared and fans have been quite excited to see Shweta Tiwari’s daughter coming to the big screen.

Yesterday, Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram and shared pictures by the pool. The actress slipped in a red bikini as she flaunted her assets and posed for the cameras in wet hair. She truly left fans mesmerized with her look and they couldn’t stop themselves from bombarding the comment section.

“Weekend dump ✨ Had the best time at @stregismumbai with lotssss of food and lotssss of rest,” Palak Tiwari captioned her post.

A user commented, “Fire ho aap”

Another praised, “Phew… hotness”

“Dead” commented another.

“Maar hi dala,” a comment read.

A fan wrote, “Zeher lag rahi ho dear”

Check out the post shared by Palak Tiwari below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari made a lot of noise over her spotting with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo was spotted at a dinner date in Bandra back in January. As soon as the paparazzi spotted the actress alongside Ibrahim in the car, she began hiding her face. But the pictures had already been viral by then.

