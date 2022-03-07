Indian Television industries’ controversial queen, Rakhi Sawant has never failed to keep us all entertained through her witty behavior and bold statements. The actress’ unbothered attitude always surprises and leaves us in splits no matter what.

The actress is presently basking all the attention she can after her recent stint in Bigg Boss season 15. Well, the actress who is quite known for being quite frank, has recently gotten candid about the scary experience she faced at the age of 16.

So, Rakhi Sawant recently opened up on facing some scariest experiences due to undergoing plastic surgery at the mere age of 16. While talking to ETimes, the actress revealed some deets on her past as she said, “I underwent br*ast surgery when I was 15-16. That was very scary.”

While talking further on this topic, Rakhi Sawant said, “Breast surgery. That was very scary. I was a kid and totally flat. I wanted to enter Bollywood. At that time, Miss World and Miss Universe were undergoing all surgeries. Everyone said that if you want to enter Bollywood, your body and your face have to be perfect. I was incomplete at that time. So I lied down in an operation theatre and became a cold-to-hot girl.”

That would have surely been really scary for a 15-year-old Rakhi.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is currently making headlines for her recent split with her husband Ritesh. The two had shown up on Bigg Boss season 15. Talking about her split with TOI Rakhi, “It happened on Sunday at about 3 pm. But I didn’t call it off. It was his decision. He was with me on Friday, throughout. We woke up on Sunday very normally. Suddenly, he started packing his bags and said that he wants to separate from me as his legal issues (Read: with his wife) have become too much. God knows who he’s spoken to during those morning hours that led him to take this step.”

