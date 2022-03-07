Sanjay Dutt has been a part of various controversies in the past but that doesn’t stop him from expressing his unfiltered views on anything and everything. His fans and paparazzi fondly call him ‘Baba’ and the star always graciously greets them too. Back in the day, Sanju Baba made an appearance on Koffee With Karan and was asked about his co-star Kangana Ranaut. His reply to the host stirred controversy on social media as his comment went viral on the internet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now for those of you who don’t know, Karan Johar led show is quite popular among fans and have stirred controversies in the past too. The host is friends with almost all the A-list celebrities in Bollywood and hence asks some insane questions to the stars appearing on the show. And well, you can’t not answer Karan. Haha!

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Sanjay Dutt was asked “If you woke up one morning as Kangana, what would you do?” Replying to Karan’s question, Baba answered, “Wear salwar kameez.”

Now, it was difficult to guess what Sanjay Dutt exactly meant by the answer that he gave in Kangana Ranaut’s context but for obvious reasons, it didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed him for the same on social media.

Later in 2020, Sanju Baba met the Manikarnika actress and shared a picture with her on his official Twitter handle with a caption that read, “It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed.”

As they say, all’s well that ends well. Hehe!

What are your thoughts on Sanjay Dutt’s answer to Karan Johar in Kangana Ranaut’s context? Tell us in the space below.

