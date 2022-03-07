Bollywood’s chocolate boy John Abraham has made all his fans girls go weak on their knees through his films and his dashing to die for looks. Fans go bonkers to get a glimpse of the actor.

However, at times these Jabra fans can really cross their boundaries and try to invade the actors’ privacy. Well, once such creepy incident has happened with the Satyamev Jayate actor, as he was once being stalked by a male fan.

It was back in 2013 when John Abraham had filed a complaint at the Bandra police station against an unknown male fan who was constantly stalking him and harassing him with constant phone calls. At the time, one of John’s friends confirmed that the actor came in contact with an unknown person one month prior to the complaint. His friend also revealed that John used to ignore his phone calls, but things got a little serious when the unknown fan insisted on meeting the actor.

Even though things never got nasty between John Abraham and the fan, the latter continuously called actor and even managed to get to his landline number as well. The fan also was able to get in touch with John’s assistant ans started bothering him. It was when the fan reached out to the actor’s parents that the Desi Boyz actor filed a complaint against the fan. The fan crossed all limits when he called the actor’s staff informing them that he knows the actor’s whereabouts at all times.

Yikes, that sounds super creepy.

On the professional front, John Abraham is now gearing up for the release of his action buster film, Attack. The film will also star Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Tehran and Pathaan in his kitty.

