Salman Khan is one of the greatest actors of Bollywood who has left a huge impact on the film industry through his numerous box office hits. He enjoys a huge fan following in the country not just for his action-packed films but also for his straightforward attitude in interviews, especially when he addresses his haters and trolls. A few years back, the actor had called out the critics of his song Hud Hud Dabangg from the movie Dabangg 3, highlighting how they only want two minutes of fame.

For the unversed, Dabangg 3 was an action-romance film that hit the theatres in December 2019. The movie narrated the backstory of ASP Chulbul Pandey, who is a badass cop with a style of his own. The film was directed by Prabhudeva and featured actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sudeep, amongst others.

During the launch event of the song Munna Badnaam Hua from the movie Dabangg 3, Salman Khan opened up on the then-ongoing controversy involving Janajagruti Samiti. The song Hud Hud Dabangg showcased a bunch of sadhus dressed in saffron dancing with guitars in their hands, which left a few people quite offended.

According to a report by IANS, Salman Khan addressed the issue on Dabangg 3 and said, “It (‘Hud hud Dabangg’) is our song since the beginning. People are just trying to get two minutes of fame by linking themselves with us. They try to gain some publicity out of it and they get it too. Fans also support them. So, it’s good. I don’t have any issues with it.”

Salman Khan further explained how he was the one to coin the concept of Munna Badnaam Hua as he said, “We tried to destroy this song actually. We tried to make it worse than the first one but it just turned out well! God has been on our side. We were looking for a ‘tode’ (befitting reply) of ‘Munni badnaam hui,’ and suddenly one day — at about 1.30 in the morning — I called up Arbaaz (Khan) and told him that I have the ‘tode’ of ‘Munni badnaam hui’. So, he came home in an excited manner and I spent an hour with him, after which I told him ‘Munna badnaam hua’ so, on which he abused me and went home.”

