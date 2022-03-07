Alia Bhatt has been making headlines every now and then for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is doing really well at the box office and it has a masterpiece written all over it. From fans to critics, everyone has been praising Alia for her performance in the SLB directorial and last night, the actress was spotted at the ITA Awards and got trolled for her outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia is one of the most stylish B-town actresses and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Her fashion wardrobe to promote Gangubai was nothing short of mesmerizing and we are in awe of how beautifully she aced all her traditional looks for the same. Talking about it, Alia made a stunning appearance last night at the ITA awards and donned a statement silver saree.

Alia Bhatt wore a Bloni silver saree made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather. This indeed is a great move by the actress. For makeup, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress donned her signature dewy look with subtle shimmery eyes, loads of highlighter, and glossy nude lips.

Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with statement earrings and side parting sleek wavy locks to go with her outfit.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Reacting to Alia’s look, a troll commented, “Kitne ka hai ya plastic? Rainy season k phale mjhe balcony m lagana h.” Another troll commented, “Mam apki sari me ched hai.” A third troll commented, “Gangubai ke liye 20 cr charge kiya hai, phir bhi aesi kya majboori agai? Jo plastic ke kpade pehenne pade aapko?” A fourth troll commented, “Seekho sab log didi se ki kaise polythene ka use kr skte h.”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s silver saree look? Tell us in the space below.

