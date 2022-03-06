Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Often in his films, he is seen beating the villains to a pulp. But once the superstar was caught off guard by the baddies posing as his fans. Yes, he was robbed by four women. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2015, Salman Khan was robbed by four pretty ladies who told him they were his big fans. After they left, the superstar realized that his wallet, sunglasses, and his Bajrangi Bhaijaan pendant were missing. The alleged incident happened when the superstar went to a club in Bandra one night, as per the Mumbai Mirror report.

Even after losing these things didn’t make a difference to Salman and so he refused to file a complaint with the cops. However, the actor later increased his security from 2 guards to 14! His sister Arpita Khan Sharma denied occurring such an incident. The report quoted her as saying, “It’s not easy to rob Salman. He has not visited a nightclub in recent times nor does he carry a wallet.”

However, on contrast, filmmaker-producer Nandita Singga claims that the incident indeed happened. She said, “Yes, Salman was robbed and had to increase his security from two to 14 men.” It’s also worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation that the alleged incident has happened, so it is advisable to take this as a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is expected to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid.

The superstar will also be seen in a full-fledged role in the family entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released in theatres on December 30, 2022, which is the weekend following Salman’s birthday. Pooja Hedge will be playing an important role in the film.

