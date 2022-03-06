Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fastest-growing artists of Bollywood who has worked in a variety of films since her debut in the year 2018. On the occasion of her birthday on March 6, 2022, her fans have been remembering her best movie scenes and interviews which left a deep mark on the audience. In one of these interactions, the actor can be seen speaking about the death of her mother, Sridevi and how gravely affected she was about the whole situation.

For the unversed, actor Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub while she was visiting Dubai. The late veteran actor was staying at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in UAE when the incident occurred. Her fans were heartbroken to say the least and several conspiracy theories also surfaced on the internet, as soon as the news broke out.

In the same year, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor was working on the film Dhadak, which was her first big break in the film industry. Most reports suggest that Sridevi was extremely excited about Janhvi’s debut and was also eagerly looking forward to it even before the shoot began.

Janhvi Kapoor, in interaction with Filmfare, had previously revealed how difficult it was to cope up with her mother’s passing away. She explained how she got to work right away to keep herself distracted and said, “No. I haven’t got around the acceptance stage yet. It’s just that there hasn’t been time or I haven’t allowed myself the time to come to terms with everything. There’s a stage of denial that we’re all going through. I wanted to shoot the next day (after the cremation). But the shoot got cancelled. I was like, no, I must go back, I need to be on the set.”

Janhvi Kapoor also explained how being a part of Dhadak helped her and said, “I thought I was going to lose my mind if I didn’t do that. And I would have, promise you, if I didn’t have Dhadak. If I didn’t have the opportunity to act or be in front of the camera, there would have been no purpose in life to keep me going.”

