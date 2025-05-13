Sridevi was a trailblazing actor in the Indian film industry who had the power to overshadow even the biggest of the stars. She had her own rules regarding working in the films, and one of them was the no kissing policy. The actress once opened up about a horrible experience when her parents were upset after watching her do a kissing scene with this actor. The actress also shared that she disliked doing rape scenes as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The actress was born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, who worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies. She is cited as the first female superstar of Indian cinema who won multiple accolades in her career, including a National Film Award. The Mr India actress was honored with the Padma Shri as well.

Sridevi had always maintained a no-kissing policy; even when Shekhar Kapur asked her to kiss on screen, the late actress refused. Kapur did not push her further. She opened up about it in an interview with Filmfare in 1992 via Zoom. Her parents were upset about her ‘kiss’ with Mithun Chakraborty in Guru, which was reportedly framed by the film’s director, Umesh Mehra. Sridevi revealed, “But the kissing problem of Guru was a nightmare. Someone else’s lips were used for a kiss even though I had said I wouldn’t allow this to be done by a stand-in.”

Sridevi added, “My parents saw the film and were very upset. And the director (Umesh Mehra) even claimed that I had actually done the kissing scene. That has been my worst experience in the film industry.” The actress also explained why she followed the no-kissing policy in her films.

The Mr India actress said, “I really don’t know why I should kiss someone I don’t know. Others can do it, but I can’t. Rape scenes are also a headache though I’ve had to do a couple of them because every heroine has to. You have to scream, shout, you get hurt because your bangles break. Thank god, there’s a slowdown on rape scenes nowadays.”

Sridevi was not just an actress but an icon in the Indian film industry. She passed away in February 2018.

