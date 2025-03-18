Mithun Chakraborty has had an illustrious career in Bollywood and Bengali cinema and is still impressing the masses with his current performances at the age of 74. However, there were also times when his personal life had grabbed a lot of attention especially his rumored affair and hush-hush marriage with Sridevi. Not only this but this was said to have created a havoc in his marriage with Bali.

When Mithun Chakraborty Was Rumored To Have Fallen Head Over Heels In Love With Sridevi

Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi reportedly met on the sets of Jaag Utha Insaan in the early 1980s. The duo were rumored to have grown close on the sets whic led to a whirlwind romance. This soon led to their intimate marriage 1985. They also were said to have remained married till 1988.

Mithun Chakraborty And Sridevi’s Speculated Marriage Led His Wife To Be Devastated

According to a news report in Etimes, Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi’s rumored marriage had some serious consequences on his family life with Yogeeta Bali with whom he also had four children. Yogeeta was said to be so devastated that she also tried committing suicide. Things worsened after the English Vinglish actress got to know that Mithun had not divorced his wife to be with her.

This left Sridevi very upset too and she decided to annul her marriage with Mithun Chakraborty in 1988. The Disco Dancer actor was reportedly not willing to leave his wife Yogeeta Bali which completely led to the end of his relationship with the Chandni actress. Sridevi found love again in producer Boney Kapoor whom she married in 1996.

The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, both of whom have forayed into Bollywood. Mithun Chakraborty remained married to Yogeeta Bali despite this rumored setback which had threatened to plague their marriage. Sridevi sadly passed away due to accidental drowning on February 24, 2018.

