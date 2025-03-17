Pankaj Tripathi is one of the prominent names in Bollywood and has carved a niche for himself in the industry. However, did you know he was offered the role of Subedar Kuldeep Singh in Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshay?

In an interview with Indian Express, the Stree 2 star shared his experience of working with Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya. He shared, “I’ll share something interesting. I also did Lakshya, again around the same time. In fact, the first time I gave an audition was for Lakshya. I was cast for the role of a character named Subedar Kuldeep Singh. I visited Leh-Ladak for the first time during its shooting only.”

Pankaj Tripathi continued, “Before the release of the film, I was in Patna. While talking to one of my media friends there, I randomly mentioned that I am a part of it. He got excited and asked me for more details. I told him about my role and about my scenes with Hrithik. Next day news was out in the Hindustan newspaper in Patna with the headline ‘Lakshya mein dikhega Bihar ka laal’ along with a small picture of mine.”

“Then I went to Lakshya at the Ashok cinema hall there along with my wife. The entire film got over and I was nowhere to be seen. My agony doubled, not because I had been edited out, but because this news had already been published in the newspaper. I was so tensed up. If the news wasn’t out, I wouldn’t have felt so much pressure. I thought now whoever will read it will take me as a liar, since I have worked in a medium which has lie in as its base—we have fake sons, fake mothers, fake relationships, fake stories… but I try my best to make it look real,” he added.

Years later, Pankaj Tripathi got to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and Agneepath. “I never asked Farhan Akhtar (director of Lakshya) about it. While working on Super 30, Hrithik and I did have a small chat on it. Hrithik asked whether Super 30 was our second film or the third one. He only remembered Agneepath. I reminded him of Lakshya too,” he stated.

