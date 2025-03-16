The stories of Bollywood actresses getting into unpleasant catfights have always taken the grapevine by storm. One such encounter was between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manisha Koirala. Not only this, but it all started after there were rumors that both actresses had fallen for the same man. Yes, you heard that right! We are talking about model Rajeev Mulchandani.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Called Out Manisha Koirala For Dragging Her Into The Latter’s Alleged Breakup Drama

It so happened that Manisha Koirala was rumored to be dating model Rajeev Mulchandani. But there were also speculations before this, Rajeev was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with whom he apparently started his modeling career. Manisha had allegedly revealed to the media that she discovered some love letters that Rajeev had written to the Devdas actress. This left the latter fuming as she considered him as a good friend and did not wish to be dragged into Manisha’s ‘breakup drama.’

In a throwback interview with Showtime Magazine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how she wanted to praise Manisha Koirala after watching her performance in the 1995 film Bombay. However, she was heartbroken after getting to know that she had been dragged into Rajeev Mulchandani and Manisha’s breakup fiasco by the latter. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress said, “When I saw Bombay in Tamil and thought it was brilliant. I’d reached Bombay on 1st April, and coincidentally, Rajeev called me. I was exclaiming to him about how excellent Manisha was in the film and that I was planning to send her a bouquet to congratulate her. At that, he laughed at me and asked me whether or not I had been reading the papers. He informed me that Manisha claimed that she’d discovered some love letters that Rajeev had written to me. I couldn’t believe it! It came as a very rude shock to me.

Aishwarya went on to say, “I mean, if there was any kind of authenticity to this article, why didn’t this piece of info come out in July ’94? If that was the reason for her split with Rajeev in a couple of months, then why brood on it for nine whole months and then come out in the open?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confessed that this controversy with Manisha Koirala affected her a lot. The Ponniyin Selvan actress added, “This Manisha episode really affected me a lot in the beginning. I cried like crazy. I was really hurt miserably with all that was happening around me. After saying so much she kept saying that she had been misquoted. After that split she had innumerable affairs according to the media, so why didn’t anybody ask her why she hadn’t come out with the info the previous year itself? I never wanted to be bracketed with any particular name. But today the media has played it up so much that if somebody takes my name, Manisha’s name comes to mind instantly, and vice-versa.”

However, on a concluding note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said how she has moved on from the fiasco. But she pointed out that Manisha Koirala was still bringing the topic up in the media. Apart from this, Aishwarya had also revealed that the Heeramandi was rude to her senior actresses like Rekha and Sridevi too.

