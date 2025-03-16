Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Khanna’s marriage in 1973 was a celebrity wedding that garnered several eyeballs. While the superstar was 31 years of age, Dimple was only 16, making it a 15 years of age gap between them. However, their togetherness reached a dead end when they separated in 1982. In a throwback interview, the Anand actor once created quite a stir when he revealed that his estranged wife is not refusing to grant him a divorce.

Talking about the same, in a throwback interview with a media channel that has been going viral on Reddit, Rajesh Khanna was asked whether he and Dimple Khanna would patch up. On this, he was said, “Pehle Kahan Alag They? Matlab Ab Alag Rehte Hai. Kyunki Abhi Tak Divorce Nahi Diya Na Usne Mujhe (Where were we separated earlier? We live separately, but she has not divorced me yet).”

To this, the interviewer could be seen saying that Dimple Khanna loves Rajesh Khanna till now, because of which she has not divorced him yet. To this, the Roti actor said, “Yeh Toh Woh Hi Jaane Pata Nahi Kiss Liye, Main Toh Itna Hi Keh Sakta Hun Ki Nahi Diya Hain Divorce, Nahi Diya Hain. Unki Marzi Hai. Baat Toh Dilon Ki Hai (This is best known to her. I can just say that she is not giving me a divorce. This is her choice. It is also a matter of the heart).”

Reportedly, Dimple Khanna and Rajesh Khanna never finalized their divorce despite getting separated in 1982. In a throwback 1985 interview with a media publication, the Pathaan actress said that her marriage with the megastar was a ‘farce.’ She added that unhappiness seeped into their lives, the day they tied the knot. The former couple had two daughters, Rinke Khanna and former actress-author-producer Twinkle Khanna.

