Salman Khan’s remarkable journey to fame began with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 romantic-musical masterpiece Maine Pyar Kiya. In an astonishing revelation, the movie maker once stated that Salman refused the lead parts repeatedly and was willing to recommend his friends instead.

During an old interview, Barjatya elaborated on the film’s casting choice. He explained that he was particularly eager to make a film with a fresh face. At that period, Salman was doing a supporting character in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, which featured him in a brief but memorable role. However, the director did not pay attention to him until later.

“He was already doing a side role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and we wanted a newcomer. So how do I tell him no, when he was so good. But every time I went to tell him no, he would send more and more people. ‘You don’t take me, take him.’ Which other boy is going to say that I am not good enough, take someone else?” Sooraj Barjatya shared during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Earlier, Deepak Tijori was reported to have said that he, too, was in the running for the role. Barjatya explained why Salman Khan was finally selected, saying that while both candidates were good, the ladies in his family appreciated Salman’s good looks, which was an essential factor. “Because this is a love story, we need that romance,” he said.

Salman Khan‘s role as Prem in Maine Pyaar Kiya made him an overnight star. The movie’s success served as the bedrock of his remarkable Bollywood career. Today, Salman is one of the most lucrative stars of Indian cinema.

However, the Sikandar actor was not the only one with cold feet about Maine Pyar Kiya. Screenplay writer and actress Bhagyashree, who plays the film’s lead role, also admitted to having issues of her own. According to reports, she confessed that she turned down the film seven times before succumbing to the role.

“If today’s generation reads this, they will think I was out of my mind because who refuses a film like Maine Pyar Kiya! But I didn’t want to do it. Instead, I wanted to go abroad for higher studies and had also secured admission. However, my father wanted me to complete my education in India itself and we were arguing over it when ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ came my way,” Bhagyashree shared during an interview with Times of India.

She then disclosed that Sooraj Barjatya was relentless as he tried to win her with the script many times. “He came back seven times, and I always had a new excuse for why it wouldn’t work. But the eighth time, I was out of excuses, so I had to say yes,” she said.

