Sooraj Barjatya has long been a flag-bearer of wholesome, family-oriented cinema. His signature style, filled with traditions, and moral values, has shaped the careers of many actors – none more so than Salman Khan, who immortalized the character of Prem in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. However, cinema has evolved dramatically since then.

Audiences have embraced darker, intense narratives, with Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest blockbuster, being a prime example. Though Animal is also about family, its portrayal of love, violence, and revenge is drastically different from Barjatya’s vision of familial relationships. Given the current preference for gritty storytelling, many believe that Prem’s era is over. But does Sooraj Barjatya agree?

Sooraj Barjatya Says, “Jo Galat Karta Hai Uske Sath Animal, Jo Accha Karta Hai Uske Sath Prem”

According to Sooraj Barjatya, both Prem and Animal can coexist because people contain both extremes within them. In an interview with India Today Digital, Barjatya explained, “”Hum sab ke andar Animal bhi hain aur Prem bhi hain. Jaise jaise duniya aapko treat karti hai hum vaise aate hain (There’s both an Animal and a Prem within all of us. The way we respond depends on how the world treats us).” He continued, “At the core, we are all simple souls. We heal ourselves. Jo galat karta hai uske saath hum Animal, aur jo acha karta hai uske saath Prem (With those who do wrong, we respond like Animal, and with those who do good, we respond like Prem).”

Barjatya firmly believes that despite shifting trends, audiences still crave positive, family-centric stories. While Animal represents the raw side of a son’s love, Prem embodies innocence, kindness, and traditional values. He argues that just as people resonated with Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of a violent yet devoted son, they will still find comfort in characters like Prem. “The Pandavas and Kauravas exist within us, so we should relate to that. If a film like Animal can be made, then shows like Bada Naam Karenge should be made too.”

His company Rajshri Productions is currently gearing up for the release of the show Bada Naam Karenge, and Sooraj Barjatya took the opportunity to confirm his stance on family drama. “I really want more family-viewing content. Children should watch everything but also have family shows. I want grandfathers to watch Bada Naam Karenge with their grandsons,” Barjatya stated.

