The “Greek God” of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, is one of the supremely talented actors in the industry. Apart from his talent, Hrithik is also known for his dancing skills. However, In an interview with Simmi Garewal, Hrithik Roshan shared how nervous he was about his Bollywood debut, his physical appearance, and how Salman Khan played an important role to transform him. “Things got decided that I was going to be in dad’s next film. I, there was no time, and I was skinny as hell. I was half of this so you can imagine,” he shared.

With little time to prepare, Hrithik shared that she approached Salman Khan for help, whom he believed to be the best in the business. He said, “I called him up just out of the blue. I had to remind him who I was. He just took me in.”

He further shared how Bhaijaan motivated him throughout his tough times. “Along with training me, the moral support that he gave me was incredible. He was one of the few people who really believed that I would be a phenomenon,” he added. Addressing the rumours of competition or insecurity, he said, “When he’s around me, you know, he’s always pushing me. He’s like a brother.”

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan marked his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in lead roles and is all set to release on August 14, 2025.

