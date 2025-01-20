Hrithik Roshan had a dream debut in the 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. However, did you know that the path to working on this project was not easy. In the Netflix documentary The Roshans, it was revealed that the father-son duo had many conflicts. Apparently, Hrithik wanted to work on some scenes in a certain manner which his father who was the director himself disagreed with sharply.

Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Recalls The Actor’s Arguments With His Father On The Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai Set

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky Roshan recalled in the documentary on how he would confide to her about his disagreements with his father, Rakesh Roshan. She said, “I found him a little sad sometimes. ‘What happened? You don’t look good.’ Then he would come out of it eventually and tell me he wanted to do it a different way, and Papa used to say, ‘No, this is fine.’ So I used to hear him, and I used to feel bad as the mother. So, from his room, I would go to my room and ask my husband, ‘Kya hua aaj?’ ‘Usko kuchh nahi pata hai! Director main hu! Picture mujhe banani aati hai’ I said, ‘But uski baat sunn toh lo.”

Rakesh Roshan On His Arguments With Son Hrithik Roshan

Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai director Rakesh Roshan remembered how he used to have some arguments with his son because apart from being a director-actor duo, they were also father and son at the end of the day. He revealed in The Roshans documentary, “I and Hrithik also used to argue. He’d say, ‘Papa, main aisa karta hoon’. I said, ‘Nahi Duggu, achha nahi lagega aisa. Aise karo.’ Mujhe bhi sambhalna padta tha because wo actor bhi hai, beta bhi hai. Uske liye bhi wohi hote tha ki director hain, but mere papa bhi hain. Toh arguments hote the, but the resolution used to be positive.”

The success of Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai was very important for the Roshan clan since their house and car were also mortgaged during the making of this film. Fortunately, the stars aligned and the movie was a huge hit. The movie also starred Ameesha Patel in the lead role.

