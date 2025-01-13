Hrithik Roshan treated fans with a huge surprise as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released on his 51st birthday. Unfortunately, the footfalls have not been upto the mark, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is clearly stealing its thunder. Scroll below for the opening weekend update!

An underwhelming debut!

As per the latest box office update, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai made box office collections of 0.50 crores in its opening weekend. The numbers are quite low, and it seems the cine-goers are not much interested in reliving the musical romantic thriller on the big screens.

It is also to be noted that there are multiple options in the ticket windows. Pushpa 2 is enjoying a remarkable run while Mufasa: The Lion King also continues to attract footfalls. Fateh and Game Changer are the latest releases in the Hindi belt. Last but not least is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release, which remained rock-solid even in its second weekend.

Total Box Office Collection

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai raked in 44.10 crores during its original run in 2000. Combined with the re-release, the total box office collection comes to 44.60 crores.

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel‘s film was expected to enter the 50 crore club with its re-release. It receives 5.90 crores more to achieve the milestone. But, given the current trend, that looks impossible now!

Given the strong competition at the ticket windows, it could soon be wiped out at this pace.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani vs Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (3-Day Total)

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released on January 10, 2025. It made earnings of 2.85 crores in its first weekend. In comparison, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is 82% lower.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

