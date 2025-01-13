Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy is back on the big screens with his long-awaited sci-fi action comedy, Madha Gaja Raja. It was finally released in theatres on January 12, 2025, coinciding with the Pongal holidays. Scroll below to know how it has performed at the box office on day 1.

For the uninitiated, Madha Gaja Raja was shot in 2012. The film reportedly encountered many roadblocks, including script and cast changes. After a delay of over a decade due to legal and financial reasons, it has finally arrived in theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 1

The sci-fi action comedy was initially planned to be released on Pongal in 2013. After almost 12 years, the makers have stuck to their original plans as the film arrived during the Pongal weekend. It received mixed reviews from critics but earned impressive box office collections of 3.10 crores* on the opening day, as per Sacnilk.

Madha Gaja Raja vs Vanangaan

Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash’s Tamil action-drama Vanangaan made an underwhelming start, earning only 0.90 crores on the opening day. In comparison, Vishal starrer has earned almost 244% higher box office collections.

Madha Gaja Raja vs 2024 Pongal Releases

Last Pongal, Dhanush‘s Captain Miller, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan were the big releases on January 12, 2024. Check out their opening day collections below:

Captain Miller: 8.50 crores Ayalaan: 4 crores

While Madha Gaja Raja isn’t very far from Ayalaan, it is way behind Captain Miller. Hopefully, word-of-mouth will grow, leading to a major boost during the festive period.

More about Madha Gaja Raja

Directed by Sundar C, Vishal’s film also features Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Santhanam, Sonu Sood, Manivannan, Subbaraju, Nithin Sathya, Sadagoppan Ramesh, Munna Simon and John Kokken in pivotal roles. It is produced by Gemini Film Circuit.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 10: Needs Only 20 Crores To Recreate History Of 2013 But That’s Impossible!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News