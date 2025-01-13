Telugu political action thriller Game Changer made its way to the theatres on January 10, 2024. It has made decent box office collections in three days before the much-awaited Sankranti holiday. There’s also good news as Ram Charan has scored his third highest-grosser by beating the lifetime collections of Magadheera. Scroll below for the opening weekend total in all languages.

The downward trend continues

Game Changer opened to favorable reviews, especially in the Hindi language. Unfortunately, the response has been lukewarm in the Southern regions from the second day. As per the latest box office update, Ram Charan starrer has witnessed another drop of 18% compared to 22 crores earned on the second day.

Game Changer made a box office collection of 18 crores in all languages on Sunday. This includes 9.52 crores from the Hindi belt alone, the dominant language contributing to almost 53% of the total earnings. The remaining earnings are from the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages below:

Day 1: 54 crores

Day 2: 22 crores

Day 3: 18 crores

Total: 94 crores

Ram Charan beats his own Magadheera

SS Rajamouli‘s Magadheera was a rage back in 2009, achieving multiple milestones. It was the first Telugu film to have accumulated 100 crores+ in gross collections. It was the most expensive film back in the day, and enjoyed a theatrical run of over 1000 days.

Magadheera had raked in net earnings of approximately 85 crores in India. Game Changer has now surpassed that mark in only 3 days to become Ram Charan’s third highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s top 5 highest grossers below:

RRR: 772 crores Rangasthalam: 107 crores Game Changer: 94 crores (3 days) Magadheera: 85 crores Acharya: 55.37 crores

With only 13 crores more in the kitty, Ram Charan starrer will beat Rangasthalam to steal the #2 spot. That milestone could very well be achieved today.

