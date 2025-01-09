It’s been a disappointing start for Ram Charan led Game Changer in the USA. The premiere shows were trending over the $1 million mark. Unfortunately, due to mixed reactions to the promos along with limited showcasing, the advance booking for special shows is nowhere close. Scroll below for all the latest updates!

AMC shows put on hold?

According to a report by Venky Box Office, the shows at the AMC theatres had to be put on hold due to unexpected delays from the production team. The screenings will be resumed once the drives arrive, which has led to delays in content loading. Weather issues are also affecting the premiere shows in certain parts of the US.

Advance Booking for US premieres (closing collection)

As per the final update at 9:40 AM today, Game Changer has registered pre-sales of $657.9K for the premiere shows in the US. Around 23.6K tickets have been sold for the special shows scheduled for January 9, 2024. There are a total of 1,750 shows available across 511 locations.

The pre-sales are underwhelming, given Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan following in the US since the super success of RRR. The initial promos have not been upto the mark, and the result is quite visible in the advance booking sales. The unexpected production delays have also reportedly impacted the figures, which were expected to cross the $1 million mark.

Game Changer vs Acharya US Premiere Pre-Sales

As per multiple reports, Ram Charan’s last release alongside Chiranjeevi, Acharya had made pre-sales worth $650K for the premiere shows. Game Changer, despite its humongous budget and a director like Shankar, has remained on similar lines.

There’s barely an improvement of 1.51% in advance booking sales compared to Acharya, which is simply disappointing. It is now to be seen how the film fairs during the opening weekend, which will determine its fate at the US box office.

Game Changer vs Guntur Kaaram

Even Mahesh Babu led Guntur Kaaram had registered advance booking sales of over $1.06 million for the premiere shows. Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer is almost 35% lower.

