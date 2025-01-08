Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 completed a month in theatres recently, and now, it has started to show signs of slowing down. Yes, the makers have played it smart by introducing additional footage, but that won’t make a huge difference, and the run will fall a little short of 1800 crores at the worldwide box office. So, the dream of beating Baahubali 2 might remain incomplete, at least during the first phase. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 34 days!

The Sukumar directorial has been on a historic ride since its opening day and has broken almost every record. Not just in India but in the overseas market, too, the film has emerged as a big money spinner and has created new records. However, now that many moviegoers have already watched it, the pace has started to slow.

In India, Pushpa 2 is majorly backed by the Hindi-dubbed version, but due to the successful run of Marco and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release), the collections are affected a bit. Also, the screen count will be affected by new releases every week. With 2.73 crores coming in on day 34, the film has earned 1240.66 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. From here, it is expected to hit the 1275 crore mark.

Including taxes, Pushpa 2’s gross domestic collection stands at a staggering 1463.97 crore. Overseas, the film has almost ended its run, and its current total is 291.25 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 1755.22 crore gross.

From here, the Allu Arjun starrer might miss the 1800 crore mark, and Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross) is expected to stay safe. However, during the second phase of theatrical release, the magnum opus will definitely try to beat the Prabhas starrer.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 1240.66 crores

India gross- 1463.97 crores

Overseas gross- 291.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 1755.22 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sky Force Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Packs A Punch, But Is It Good Enough To Make The Film Fly High?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News