Paramount’s Gladiator II has been slowing down at the box office and is slowly getting closer to surpassing the domestic haul of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes soon. It has collected a decent number during its 7th weekend. The film is also on track to surpass the global haul of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Scroll below for more.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise and one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. It is set many generations after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. The sci-fi movie had an estimated budget of $160 million and collected $171.1 million in the US. Globally, the film earned $397.37 million during its run.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Gladiator II collected another strong number on its 7th weekend. It registered the #2 biggest 7th three-day weekend for 2024’s R-rated films. The film experienced a drop of -34.5% only from last weekend despite losing another 117 theatres on Friday and being available online.

The Ridley Scott film is playing across 1,748 theatres and has reached a $168.9 million cume in the United States. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $171.1 million domestic haul. It will be the #13 highest-grossing film of 2024.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, the film has collected $280.8 million so far, and allied to the domestic cume, Gladiator II’s worldwide cume is $449.61 million. It is also around $2 million away from beating Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s 4451.1 million global total and being the 11th highest-grossing movie of 2024 worldwide.

Ridley Scott’s film Gladiator II was released on November 22 and is now available online.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Box Office (North America): Less Than $4M Away From Sonic 2’s Domestic Haul As The Highest-Grossing Installment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News