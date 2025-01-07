Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s actuals are once again higher than the previously reported weekend gross. It is getting closer to achieving an interesting feat in the Sonic franchise. However, the film lost the #1 spot to Mufasa: The Lion King this weekend at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action/animated action-adventure comedy film and media franchise by Paramount Global and Sega Sammy Group. It is based on the video game series and media franchise of the same name and includes a spin-off TV series. The franchise has grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The first film in the series came out in 2020, followed by the second one in 2022, and this third installment was released in December last year.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 grossed another franchise record during its third three-day weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic 3 collected a strong $21.4 million on its third weekend, dropping 42.2% from last weekend. Compared to the previous films, it has collected the highest third-weekend gross. Sonic Movie 2 collected $15.7 million over 3,809 theatres, and Sonic the Hedgehog collected $16.3 million across 4,177 theatres in the US.

Sonic 3 has hit a $187.7 million cume in the United States and is only $3.1 million away from beating Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s domestic haul as the highest-grossing installment of the franchise. Check out the US totals of the three films as per Box Office Mojo. It will cross the Sonic 2’s US haul tonight.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – $148.97 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – $190.87 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – $187.7 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is eyeing a $245-$270 million run in the United States. It has earned $148.8 million overseas; thus, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $336.46 million. It was released in theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 4: Only 2.22 Crores Away From The 200 Crore Club As Celebrations Get Bigger On Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News