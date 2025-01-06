Mufasa: The Lion King turned out to be a huge surprise in the Indian market. It was expected to work well, but the initial reviews impacted the initial run. Shah Rukh Khan & Mahesh Babu’s association worked wonders for the musical adventure that picked up pace during the Christmas holiday season. It has now become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Day 17 Box Office Update!

As per Sacnilk, Mufasa witnessed an impressive jump on the third Sunday as it earned around 5.25 crores*. It witnessed growth of 20% compared to 4.25 crores earned on the previous day. Despite the arrival of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 last Friday in India, the Disney drama is maintaining a fantastic hold.

The Hindi belt continues to draw the maximum audience, thanks to the vocals of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and little AbRam. It is followed by English, Tamil, and then Telugu. The 17-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 136.50 crores*, all languages included

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Mufasa: The Lion King in India below:

Week 1: 74.25 crores

Week 2: 50.30 crores

Weekend 3: 11.95 crores*

Total: 136.50 crores*

Mufasa is now the India’s highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024

Barry Jenkins’ directorial has now surpassed every Hollywood film of 2024 in India to create history. Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine‘s 135.25 crores to become the highest Hollywood grosser of 2024 in India.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2024 in India:

Mufasa: The Lion King: 136.50 crores* Deadpool & Wolverine: 135.25 crores Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: 106 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

