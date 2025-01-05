Sonic the Hedgehog 3 might be losing its #1 spot at the domestic box office chart. It has recorded the biggest third Friday in the franchise. However, they played in more theatres than the latest release. It is on track to beat the second installment and become the second highest-grossing in the series. Scroll below for the deets.

The second film in the series, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, was released in 2022 and directed by Jeff Fowler. Idris Elba joined the franchise with that movie. The cast comprised Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Jim Carrey, reprising their roles from the first movie, which came out in 2020. The movie collected $190.87 million in the US and $214.5 million overseas. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 collected $405.4 million worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is having a blast at the US box office and has scored a strong third Friday. It has collected $6.9 million this Friday. The film has grossed a franchise record, as the second film collected $4 million over 3,809 theatres and $3.5 million across 4,177 theatres [pre-COVID] on their third Fridays. It had only dipped 44.8% from last Friday.

Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves starrer has hit a $173.2 million cume at the US box office. The action-adventure film is only $17 million away from beating Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s domestic cume as the highest-grossing installment in the franchise in the United States. It will beat the second installment and emerge at #1 after this weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is eyeing a $22 million to $25 million third three-day weekend in the United States. It has crossed the $100 million mark overseas and collected $112.7 million so far. The movie’s worldwide cume has reached $285.9 million. The film was released on December 20.

