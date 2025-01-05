Mufasa: The Lion King has been gaining momentum at the box office and might even get the #1 spot this weekend, beating Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The Disney feature has crossed a significant milestone at the US box office. However, the film has lost 175 theatres but still has strongholds at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has been having a good time since Christmas Day and stayed at #1, frequently trumping Sonic the Hedgehog 3 this week. Mufasa was made on a reported budget of $200 million. It has been performing well in India, France, and China. However, it had an underwhelming debut not only in North America but worldwide as well.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King lost 175 theatres in the United States but remained on top of the domestic box office chart. It collected a strong $7.6 million on the third Friday, one of the best holds on Friday. It dipped just 37.3% from last Friday. Compared to 2019’s The Lion King, it collected less. The 2019 feature collected $11.2 million on the third Friday.

Mufasa: The Lion King has hit a $152.4 million cume in the United States and has entered into the top 15 earners among 2024 domestic releases. $200 million is locked for the film. It is reportedly eyeing a $24 million to $28 million in this 3rd weekend. At the overseas box office, the film has collected $214.3 million so far, and adding that to its $152.4 million domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide cume has reached $366.71 million. Thus, the film has generated 83% more than its reported budget.

During its opening weekend, Mufasa underperformed and was beaten by Sonic 3 at the US box office. It collected $35.4 million during its opening weekend. The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, was released in theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

