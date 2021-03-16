BARRY JENKINS STUNNED BY DELROY LINDO OSCARS SNUB

Filmmaker BARRY JENKINS has been left in disbelief after actor DELROY LINDO was snubbed by Oscar voters for his role in DA 5 BLOODS.

The Moonlight director was so convinced Lindo would be nominated for an acting honour – and win, he took a photo of himself holding up his own Oscar in front of a screenshot of the British screen veteran in action, and saved it to his phone.

Barry Jenkins thought he would be able to celebrate Lindo’s nod for the Spike Lee war drama on Monday (15Mar21) when the Academy Awards shortlist was announced, but he was stunned to discover his pal had been overlooked.

“I took this pic eight or so months ago but decided not to tweet it,” Barry Jenkins explained as he shared the image on Twitter.

“If you had told me that by March 2021 it would be irrelevant I would’ve thought you crazy. An a** outta me (sic)”.

Despite picking up a string of awards season accolades, Da 5 Bloods, which co-starred the late Chadwick Boseman, was virtually shut out by Academy members, only picking up one nomination for Best Original Score for Terence Blanchard. (MT/WNTWT/LOT)

