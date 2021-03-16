America’s former First Lady Michelle Obama is hoping the British royal family can come together after the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stunned the world and rattled the royals with claims about racism in the family, which prompted them to leave the U.K., step back from their regal duties, and set up home in California last year (20).

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace officials in London have launched a major investigation into allegations Meghan bullied staff. All of it has now got a reaction from Michelle Obama.

Now, Michelle Obama has weighed in on the interview and its fall-out, saying she hopes there is “love and resolve” on the horizon, as there’s “nothing more important than family”.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time, because there’s nothing more important than family,” Michelle Obama told Access Hollywood.

During Harry and Meghan’s interview, the former actress, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, also told Oprah she felt “silenced” during her time as a senior working royal, and admitted she had contemplated taking her own life due to the intense public scrutiny surrounding her.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace officials released a statement admitting the “issues raised” by the couple were “concerning” and will be “addressed by the family privately”. (KL/BAN/LOT)

