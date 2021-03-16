We are two days away from witnessing one of the films that is a result of a worldwide movement, Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League. The film hits HBO max on March 18 and has caught the frenzy of fans across the globe. One thing that has left fans on the edge of the seat, amid many others, is the Knightmare sequence where the Batman meets Joker. And there is an update about it today.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Batman is played by Ben Affleck and The Clown Prince of Crime, Joker is embodied by Jared Leto. The world is hooked to the fact that the two will come together on March 18. It is special because it will have the two converse with each other and Joker talking to Batman about Batman. Amid that is the report that the two will form an alliance. Yes, we said that and read it. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day. It is also a spoiler, just to warn you.

We all know the problematic dynamic Joker and Batman share. We also know what level of destruction it caused the last time they came face to face. But if We Got This Covered is to be believed, the latest reports say that the two are coming together again, and that is confirmed in Justice League, but what is also a strong rumour is that they are pitched against each other. There will be destruction but not when the two fight amongst themselves.

It is being said that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will have the two team up together and fight none other than the big enemies, Darksied and the corrupt version of Henry Cavill’s superman. Yes, you read that right. Jared Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman in the same team fighting a common enemy. And all of this happens in the Knightmare timeline. Doesn’t this all sound exciting?

Tell us how excited are you for Jared Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman joining forces? Let us know in the comments section below.

