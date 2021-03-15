HALSEY THANKFUL FOR FAN SUPPORT AFTER ADOPTING 'SHE/THEY' PRONOUNS

Halsey’s social media profiles have quietly been updated to reflect the pregnant singer’s decision to adopt the pronouns “she” and “they”.

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed fans of the Bad at Love hitmaker noticed the online change on Saturday (13 Mar 21), when Halsey added, “(she/they),” to the bio lines.

Advertisement

She was quickly flooded with messages of support as she became a trending topic on Twitter, with one follower writing, “I could cry I’m so happy,” as another posted, “no like actually this means so f**king much to me because I’ve been struggling w (with) my gender identity so much lately (sic).”

On Saturday afternoon, Halsey appeared to express gratitude for the well wishes.

In a post on their Instagram Story timeline, the pop star simply wrote, “thank you,” alongside a red heart emoji.

She ‘came out’ as bisexual in 2015, but Halsey is currently expecting a baby with their new boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin. (MT/WNNOW/LOT)

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984, Robert Downey Jr. & Millie Bobby Brown Win Big At Kids’ Choice Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube