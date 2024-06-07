The pop star Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, recently shared she was diagnosed with a form of lupus and another rare disease two years ago. The Without Me singer took to their Instagram to share a health update after she detailed their suffering from severe issues in their first new single, The End, from the fifth studio album.

In the post, Halsey wrote, “Thank you guys for the unbelievable love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release. I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been kind, so I want to share more.”

She continued, “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission, and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues, mistaking them for foreign invaders. This results in inflammation that further affects joints, kidneys, skin, heart, brain, blood cells, and lungs. Currently, there is no cure for lupus. Lymphoproliferative disorders, on the other hand, are characterized by the uncontrolled production of lymphocytes. These disorders include lymphoma and leukaemia.

The 29-year-old singer also explained that despite the “rocky start”, she’s “feeling better”. Halsey opened up about their passion for music, adding, “I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey took it to their Instagram and posted a carousel of their new single, The End, on June 4. She captioned the post, “Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. It’s out now. @lupusresearchalliance @llsusa.”

She also revealed that the proceeds from The End will be donated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance. She also tagged both organizations in their social media posts.

