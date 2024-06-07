Hollywood producers and writers slammed Ashton Kutcher for seemingly advocating for AI to replace the creative labour force in the industry. Kutcher, who has made lucrative investments in startups such as Skype, Uber, Shazam, and Spotify, was recently invited to discuss ideas at a forum.

While speaking to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at LA’s Berggruen Salon, Ashton Kutcher praised the benefits of Sora, Open AI’s generative video tool in the film industry, saying it can create a whole movie and cut labour costs for studios.

Per Deadline, Kutcher said, “There’s footage in it that I would say you could easily use in a major motion picture or a television show.”

Kutcher added, “To go out and shoot it would cost you thousands of dollars. Action scenes of me jumping off of this building, you don’t have to have a stunt person go do it; you could just go do it [with AI].”

Ashton Kutcher suggests creatives are redundant compared to AI

Ashton Kutcher suggested that CGI departments were redundant, considering a person could create stunning visual effects with the AI tool in minutes. He said, “I didn’t have to hire a CGI department to do it. In five minutes, I rendered a video of an ultra-marathoner running across the desert, being chased by a sandstorm. And it looks exactly like that.”

Kutcher believes when coupled with a new processor from US tech giant Nvidia, Sora will “be able to render a whole movie.”

He added, “You’ll just come up with an idea for a movie, then it will write the script, then you’ll input the script into the video generator, and it will generate the movie.”

Kutcher stated that with AI, he can “just generate and then watch my own movie instead of watching some movie that somebody else came up with.”

Ashton Kutcher slammed online over AI comments

Kutche’s thoughts didn’t go down well with industry workers, who took to social media and slammed his views as “Ignorant” and “Self-Centered.”

In a post on X, Writer and producer Ash Lazer said, “It’s such an ignorant, shortsighted, self-centred, short-term cost vs. long-term gain mindset. You’re training it to replace YOU. And your kid’s dreams.”

Screenwriter J. Filiatraut slammed Kutcher for advocating “for all those crew people to lose their jobs and f*cking starve.”

Writer and comedian Sean O’Connor joined the chorus of people calling out Ashton Kutcher and tweeted, “You could probably make an Ashton Kutcher movie with OpenAI’s Sora, but you couldn’t make a good movie with it.”

Kutcher has not responded to his critics as the backlash intensified online.

