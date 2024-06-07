Diddy’s stepson, Quincy Brown, is seemingly struggling to cope with his dad’s legal woes. On June 5 2024, in celebration of his 33rd birthday, Quincy Brown shared a bizarre video of himself wearing clown makeup on his face and a birthday hat. Quincy Brown can be heard woefully singing Happy Birthday to himself in the clip.

The bizarre video has sparked concern among netizens who are baffled by its content. Netizens believe the 33-year-old was crying out for help because of the controversies surrounding his stepdad, Diddy, and his late mother, Kim Porter.

For those who don’t know, Quincy Brown, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III or Al B, is the biological son of rapper Al B and Kim Porter. Diddy met Brown when he was dating his late ex, Kim Porter, and later adopted him as a toddler in the 1990s.

Quincy Brown and Diddy’s relationship explored

Quincy Brown has often praised Diddy for raising him in the absence of his biological dad, who allegedly abandoned him after his birth.

In 2018, Quincy published an open letter for GlobalGrind.com, writing, “Sean Combs, also known as ‘Diddy,’ has been a father figure in my life for as long as I can remember. He is the one who helped mold me into the person I am today, and I will always try to live up to his expectations.”

Hoover Quincy Brown appears to be struggling in the wake of a slew of s*xual assault and trafficking allegations against Diddy. Despite denying all wrongdoings, the disgraced music mogul was recently seen assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a video stemming from a 2016 incident.

Quincy Brown’s bizarre birthday posts spark concern online

As Diddy continues to face backlash over the alleged wrongdoings, Quincy Brown took to Instagram and posted a seemingly sad birthday video that has not only confounded his followers but also triggered concern for his well-being.

A social media user wrote, “I think he’s crying for help, but he doesn’t know how to say it.” Another opined, “He is a Gemini. He is being transparent. It’s a circus right now. He is happy and sad. Let him express it, dam.”

A third social media user alleged Brown was artistically expressing himself, suggesting Diddy fooled him. The user wrote, “Seems like he’s creating a visual that he was a clown believing in Diddy, and now he’s singing happy birthday to himself alone.”

As social media users continued expressing concern, Brown recently deleted all his pictures from his social media account.

