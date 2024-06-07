Who Is The ‘Genius’ Behind Bridgerton Charlotte’s Swan Wig? Here’s What Golda Rosheuvel Has To Say

Netflix’s Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel, aka Queen Charlotte, recently spilled the beans behind her buzz-worthy season three swan wig. In the show, Golda has been making headlines, especially for her stunning portrayal of the Regency-era queen.

During her interview with People at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani in New York, Golda Rosheuvel said, “I think we have to speak about the swan wig,” when asked about her favorite looks from Bridgerton. She added, “I mean, that’s like a genius moment of beautiful crafting, storytelling,” referring to one of the show’s hairstylists, Erika Ökvist.

Rosheuvel further shared insights about the creation of her extravagant swan wig, and how featuring a motorized swan was a significant challenge. She revealed that the intricate hairpiece required extensive craftsmanship and collaboration and took two years to attain perfection.

The Bridgerton actress admitted, “That took two years in the making for it to all be signed off. Cause it’s certain departments that have to be involved in making that. There’s a battery pack that has to be made, there’s wires that have to be connected.” She also talked about hairstylist Ökvist’s vision and explained that “she wanted to make a wig with machinery, but what that was evolved through the two years, and we eventually ended up with what you see onscreen.” Keeping up with the allure of the wig, Rosheuvel pulled off her regal look as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton with effortlessness.

Addressing the wig, Rosheuvel said with a smile, “It’s not that heavy.” She credited the lightweight fashion to Ökvist’s excellent mind, adding that “the mechanism isn’t in the wig.”

Furthermore, the 54-year-old actress expressed her thoughts about her past looks, admitting that some of them were “very heavy.”

In the interview, our beloved Queen Charlotte also shared some sneak peek into what’s to come in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2. She revealed that there will be some “triumphant moments” and “revealing moments.” Well, it certainly directs towards Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s steamy romance, but one can’t be sure what’s cooking.

She continued, “And I think a lot will come out to empower the queen and many more of the characters in the show.” The actress concluded adding that the remaining episodes will be “a beautiful story.”

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is exclusively streaming on Netflix and Part 2 will premiere on June 13.

