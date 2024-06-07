Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are welcoming their family of nine to the small screen as they announce their upcoming reality show, The Baldwins. This came following the criminal recharges brought against Alec by a New Mexico grand jury with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 Rust shooting, for which he faces up to 18 months in prison.

On Tuesday, the 30 Rock alum and his wife took to Instagram to share the news of their reality show. The couple posted a video sharing a sneak peek into the family dynamics that will be showcased on TLC in 2025. In the video clip, Alec and Hilaria humorously introduced themselves, poking fun at their seven children. Hilaria told the camera, “We have an announcement to make,” before she’s cut off by a comical record scratch sound effect.

Alec cuts in, adding, “Good God, no,” as Yoga Vida co-founder reassures him, “No, definitely not! We’re done having kids.”

The family is in action in the official Instagram Reel poster, running around at home and posing for a photo. The Boss Baby star said in the teaser, “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most.”

The 50-second sneak peek of the reality show concluded with the parents and their seven “Baldwinitos” on the sofa screaming, “We are the Baldwins!” Alec joked around, adding, “And we’re coming to TLC! God help you all!”

The 66-year-old Alec and 40-year-old Hilaria Baldwin share seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. Alec also shares Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

According to People, The Baldwin family’s reality show was in the works in November. A source revealed that Alec and Hilaria were “pitching a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life.” The insider further admitted that they would only go with the show if it were an “authentic portrayal of who they are as a family.”

