Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet confirmed their relationship last year during Beyonce’s birthday concert. Several clips from the event showcased the two packing on the PDA in front of cameras and a huge crowd. Despite being spotted several times together, speculations regarding their split started making rounds earlier this year.

While Kylie and Timothee are still together, they aren’t on the same page. An insider, who has some details regarding trouble in their paradise, spoke to Daily Mail and revealed that the French-American actor is not making enough time for the reality TV star.

The source said, “Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothee, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he’s just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore.”

According to the same report, the makeup mogul is madly in love with Timothee, so much so that she went public with her romance. Now her doting sisters are asking Kylie to walk away as Timothee prioritises his work more than her but she refuses.

For the unversed, the actor is currently filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey. The source mentioned, “Kylie is madly in love with Timothee, and she put so much into this relationship. She went public with their romance because she was sure it would last. But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority, and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t.”

Earlier in March, when Timothee was busy promoting his sci-fi film Dune 2, reports suggested he was taking time away from his girlfriend. Daily Mail reported that the actor wanted to focus on his film and didn’t want his relationship to take the limelight away from it.

A source was quoted as saying, “His career is taking off, and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent, not who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie. They are still dating. But Timothée has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself.”

Another source disclosed to the publication that the makeup mogul was also enjoying some private time with her children Stormi and Aire, whom she co-parents with her ex Travis Scott.

